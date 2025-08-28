Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Report: Bengals sign veteran guard Dalton Risner to bolster offensive line

CINCINNATI — The Bengals continue to bolster their offensive unit, adding another veteran to help protect star quarterback Joe Burrow.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz first reported that Cincinnati is signing former Vikings guard Dalton Risner. The 30-year-old then quoted Schultz's post on social media, commenting, "WHO DEY NATION!"

Risner, a second-round pick for the Broncos in 2019, spent four seasons as a starter in Denver before going to Minnesota, where he started in 19 games over the course of two years. In 537 snaps last season, the Kansas State grad gave up zero sacks and one quarterback hit, per Pro Football Focus. He also had zero penalties.

The news comes one week after Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that Cordell Volson would likely be out for the year as he undergoes shoulder surgery. Volson started at right guard for the past few seasons, but was expected to be a reserve this year.

After his injury, Taylor said he didn't have a timeline for when the team would name a starting right guard for Week 1. Lucas Patrick, Cody Ford and Jalen Rivers were battling it out, but the arrival of Risner will likely shake up the Bengals' depth chart ahead of their season opener against the Browns.

