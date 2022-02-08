Reminder: C.J. Uzomah's name is pronounced 'Yew-Zah-Mah'

CINCINNATI — As English duo The Ting Tings said in their hit song now making the rounds on TikTok, "That's not my name."

Though tight end C.J. Uzomah has been a pivotal part of the Bengals' offense, many national media members and casual fans have struggled to pronounce his last name. To combat any issues ahead of the Super Bowl, let's bring back a video Uzomah created in October breaking down how to say his name.

"With so many of you being here that are new, it's understandable that you might need a little help pronouncing some of our names," Uzomah said. "Specifically, my name: Yew-Zah-Mah."

The video features several people — including Uzomah's former teammate A.J. Hawk — mispronouncing his name.

While there's no excuse for anyone to struggle come Sunday, the mispronunciations could be linked to how few times the Bengals played on the national stage in recent years. Cincinnati had one primetime game during the regular season, beating the then-winless Jaguars in a Thursday night game.

With the Bengals surpassing preseason predictions this year, there's a chance national audiences will become more accustomed to seeing Uzomah and his teammates on primetime in the coming seasons. Though he suffered a sprained MCL in the AFC championship game, the 29-year-old ripped off his knee brace at the team's fan rally Monday and made clear he's "not missing the biggest game of (his) life."

The Auburn alum will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

