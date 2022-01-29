CJ Uzomah gives Turpin teacher tickets to AFC Championship

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah is sending a local teacher to Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game.

Uzomah posted on Twitter Wednesday asking fans to share a video of their ideal touchdown celebration in Bengals gear. The best video would win two tickets to this weekend’s game at Arrowhead.

After "much debate and heavy deliberation," Uzomah announced Turpin High School English teacher Eric Kenter would be making the trip.

Kenter got his entire fifth period class involved as he catches a ball and does the squat dance while students cheer around him.

Hey CJ, not only do we learn in 5th period English, but we catch TDs and practice celebrations too! #WHODEYNATION #BringTheJungleToKC pic.twitter.com/M5xELNfAfy — Mr. Kenter (@THSKenter) January 27, 2022

The Tri-State native and lifelong Bengals fan said he was shocked when he first found out he had won.

“Oh it was surreal," Kenter said. "It felt like, how is this happening? We did the dance in our class for fun. We thought hey, maybe there’s a chance. I’ve gotta give all the kids credit for their participation and their willingness to do it and just have fun with it.”

Kenter and his wife actually have a friend's wedding to attend in New Orleans Saturday. They're going to the wedding and flying straight to Kansas City Sunday morning.

He said getting there is certainly going to be a thrill, but by kickoff, Kenter said he and his wife will be in the stands cheering loud for the Bengals.

READ MORE

Social media data shows most of U.S. cheering for Bengals in playoffs

Why not us? Bengals players, fans adopt 'It is us' instead