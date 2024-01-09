Panthers request interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan

CINCINNATI — The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as the team searches for its next head coach.

Callahan, son of former then-Oakland Raiders head coach Bill Callahan, came to Cincinnati in 2019 alongside head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. He was previously the quarterbacks coach for the Raiders and Detroit Lions.

While his first two seasons as OC weren't so easy, Callahan's offense took off in 2021 when quarterback Joe Burrow returned from a torn ACL and MCL. In the two seasons Burrow finished, the Bengals ranked in the top 10 in touchdowns scored, passing yards and completion percentage.

Burrow himself has also spoken highly of Callahan.

This will not be Callahan's first head coaching interview. He was considered for the open Colts position last offseason.

Panthers reporter Darin Gantt said in addition to Callahan the Panthers are requesting to interview the following coaches:



Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald

Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales

In-person interviews are not allowed until Jan. 22 but Zoom interviews are allowed.

While Anarumo's name isn't on the list, it would not be shocking to see other teams request to interview him this offseason. He was a finalist for the Cardinals job last offseason.