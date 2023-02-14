Lou Anarumo, Brian Callahan remain with Cincinnati Bengals after NFL's final head coach hirings

CINCINNATI — While some of the other teams in the NFL deal with coaching switches, it appears the Cincinnati Bengals will retain their top assistants for a fifth consecutive season.

The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts — the final two NFL teams searching for a head coach — announced this week they would be hiring Philadelphia's defensive and offensive coordinators, respectively. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was a finalist for the Cardinals job, while offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was considered for the Colts position.

Anarumo and Callahan staying in Cincinnati means head coach Zac Taylor's staff has had few departures since his arrival. On the offensive side of the ball, the Bengals have had Callahan, quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher and tight ends coach James Casey since 2019. Wide receivers coach Troy Walters has also been with the team since 2020.

Senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner, assistant linebackers coach Jordan Kovacs and secondary coach Robert Livingston have been with Anarumo since 2019. Defensive line coach Marion Hobby has also been with Cincinnati for the past two seasons. Darrin Simmons has been the Bengals' special teams coordinator for even longer than Taylor's tenure, joining Marvin Lewis' staff in 2003.

For players like linebacker Logan Wilson, consistency is a good thing. He said during the playoffs working with Anarumo for the past three years "has been great" because they've been able to talk about changes or adjustments within the scheme that are only possible when everyone knows it well.

"He's awesome," Wilson said. "I don't think there's a better guy to play for."

Similarly, quarterback Joe Burrow has spoken highly of Callahan. While the Bengals' top guys remain in Cincinnati, it's clear they'll be candidates for future positions.