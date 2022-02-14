Ohio natives create Super Bowl rally cry to the tune of Bohemian Rhapsody

CINCINNATI — Music group The Bengal Boys took Queen's Bohemian Rapsody and turned it into the Bengals Super Bowl rally cry.

The group is made of Alex Dolezal, Dylan Bodley, Parker Phillips, and Colin Cooper. Alex, Dylan and Parker are Loveland grads. Colin graduated from Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy. They all live in Nashville now working in the music industry or other creative industries around town.

"A year ago we started The Bengal Boys completely out of boredom. It was one big accident," Dolezal said.

At first the group was recording different genres of the Bengals Growl fight song earlier this season, we thought we need to switch it up. And so we decided to go into parodies.

"Earlier this season, we thought we need to switch it up. And so we decided to go into parodies,"he said.

Dolezal said it took the group about an hour to write the lyrics and over a two-week period, shot and edited "Bohemian 513."

The group released it on Twitter where it's racked up more than 158,000 views and counting.

"I think it's a rare occasion where everyone on the internet is being nice to nice to somebody. It's been overwhelmingly positive and overwhelmingly warm," Dolezal said. "Cincinnatians, I mean, we're a quirky type of people and very passionate and Bengals Twitter is no different from any of that."

If you'd like to listen to The Bengal Boys Bohemian 513 or their other parodies, you can find the videos on their YouTube page.