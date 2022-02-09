NFL star TE Rob Gronkowski picks Bengals Burrow as his preferred QB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has said the only quarterback he would play with is Tom Brady. But the record-breaking NFL veteran may be changing his mind after watching Joe Burrow.

Brady, who was teammates with Gronkowski in New England and Tampa Bay, announced his retirement last week. Gronkowski was expected to retire along with Brady.

But on Tuesday, Gronkowski indicated he could be changing his mind.

"I kind of like this young buck quarterback," Gronkowski said, according to MassLive.com. "He's in the Super Bowl now: It's Joe Burrow, man. I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket he's just so calm and he just slings it out on the field.

"I just love his swag, too. If I had to pick a quarterback it would be the young buck Joe Burrow," Gronkowski reiterated. "He's killing it right now in the game."

Gronkowski made his comments during a Q-and-A session for Autograph NFTs. The Buccaneers were eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Division playoffs in the final seconds.

In March, Gronkowski will be a free agent. He is one of the most decorated tight ends of all time. He was selected as part of the NFL All-2010s team and it's 100th Anniversary team. The 32-year-old holds 18 NFL records.

