NFL playoffs: How to watch Bengals vs. Titans Saturday

CINCINNATI — Nashville might not be in the cards for some Bengals fans (thanks, Titans, for limiting ticket transfers ahead of the game), but cheering on Burrow and company at a local watch party or in the comfort of our homes is still very much in play.

Cincinnati is hoping to get its first road playoff win ever Saturday against the top-seeded Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET.

While several local bars and restaurants are hosting watch parties, fans tuning in on their own can watch the game on CBS. The game will also be streamed on Paramount+ and the CBS app.

Ian Eagle will call play-by-play with Trent Green filling in as color analyst. Evan Washburn will report from the sidelines with Gene Steratore as the rules analyst. The NFL Today will air before the game at 3:30 p.m. ET with host James Brown and analysts Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson. WCPO 9 will have post-game coverage, including press conferences with coach Zac Taylor and Bengals players.

The winner of Saturday's game will play the winner of Bills vs. Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. Buffalo and Kansas City face off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

