Kentucky city renames itself 'Who Deyton' for Bengals vs. Titans

DAYTON, Ky. — One Northern Kentucky city is taking its love for the Bengals to the next level. Dayton Mayor Ben Baker issued a proclamation renaming the city "Who Deyton, Kentucky" for Saturday's divisional playoff game.

After Baker signed the proclamation in orange ink, the city's logo was changed from green to orange and the Bellevue-Dayton Firehouse hung an orange and black banner celebrating the new name. Jan. 22 will be recognized as "Cincinnati Bengals Day" in Who Deyton.

The city said the Bengals held their first work out under Coach Hal Pennington at Dayton's Tacoma Park in 1937. The team also held its first scrimmage at O.W. Davis Field, home of the Dayton High School Green Devils.

“Because of our city’s past history with the Cincinnati Bengals and as a fun way to celebrate this year’s football team with our residents, who we call the Who Deyton Nation, we decided to change our city’s name for one day to recognize the team’s successful 2021-22 football season and support it in its upcoming divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday,” Baker said.

All members of "Who Deyton Nation" are encouraged to root on the Bengals as they face the Tennessee Titans Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

