NFL Network: Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown out for season

Commanders Bengals Football
Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) is carted off the field after getting injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Commanders Bengals Football
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown will not play again this season after his injury in the team's Monday Night Football loss to the Washington Commanders, according to Ian Rapoport with NFL Network.

Rapoport tweeted Tuesday morning that Brown tore his patellar tendon and must have season-ending surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Brown was hurt in the second quarter when his knee buckled while holding a block during a passing play. He was carted off the field, needing the help of fellow offensive tackle rookie Amarius Mims to help him up.

The Bengals signed Brown to a free agent deal this past offseason to try and bolster its offensive line and better protect Joe Burrow.

The 6-foot-8-inch, 380-pound lineman was one of three offensive lineman at that height, making it one of the largest O-lines in the league.

The injury is the latest in a series of health setbacks for the Bengals this season. Both offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. and Mims have battled through injuries since the offseason, and on the defensive line, both newly-signed Sheldon Rankins and B.J. Hill were both out for Monday night's game with injuries. Wide receiver Tee Higgins only just returned from injury Monday night, while Trenton Irwin was also out for the primetime game.

The Bengals have started off the 2024 season on a rocky road, falling to 0-3 after their 38-33 loss to the Commanders at Paycor Stadium.

The team travels to play former Bengals QB Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

