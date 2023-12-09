Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

NFL finds Bengals were compliant with injury report policy regarding Joe Burrow's wrist injury

Bengals Ravens Football
Terrance Williams/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Bengals Ravens Football
Posted at 4:10 PM, Dec 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 16:20:30-05

CINCINNATI — The NFL has found that the Cincinnati Bengals complied with all injury report policies ahead of the team's Nov. 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens when Joe Burrow injured his wrist.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero first reported that there was no violations found.

Pelissero said the NFL reviewed medical records, studied practice video, interviewed relevant medical personnel as well as Burrow himself.

The league launched the investigation after Burrow tore a ligament in his right wrist during the game. They looked into whether or not Burrow should have been placed on the injury list ahead of the game.

Burrow said he "felt it pop" while throwing a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon. He was visibly in pain and went to the blue medical tent as soon as he got off the field. When he returned to the sideline, he attempted to throw the ball but couldn't.

The injury caused buzz on social media, specifically because a video showing what Burrow said was a compression sleeve on his right arm ahead of the game was deleted from Bengals' social feeds. The video had briefly shown Burrow getting off a plane before the team's loss to Baltimore.

Once the investigation began, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bengals turned over hours of footage to the NFL to prove Burrow was healthy prior to the game.

"According to those who have seen the footage, Burrow threw the ball normally during practice, without a brace and took all of his normal reps," Rapoport wrote. "It also includes documentation from medical personnel stating Burrow's injury was 'acute,' as Taylor has explained. It was not, the doctors say, an injury that happened over time, sources say."

Burrow underwent surgery to repair his wrist on Nov. 27. Since his season-ending injury, Burrow has consistently been on the Bengals sideline helping backup Jake Browning.

More Bengals news:
Backup QBs in spotlight as Bengals host Colts in key AFC matchup Bengals legend fulfills 100-year-old die-hard fan's dream to meet a player Jake Browning named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.