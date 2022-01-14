Meet Bengal Jim, a certified superfan

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are winning, and Jim Foster of Monfort Heights couldn't be happier

Foster is known as Bengal Jim, and he's been busy. Former Bengals quarterback and NFL MVP Boomer Esiason was on Foster's podcast, national TV outlets have been to his home for interviews and he still has to prepare his famous tailgate - Before the Roar - before Saturday's AFC Wildcard Playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders. With the city rallying around its successful football team, his tailgate has fueled business to local restaurants and his fundraising efforts have brought in $50,000 for local charities this year.

"(It's) just amazing," Foster said. "Winning makes everything better. But from last year to this year the fundraising has been amazing. Bengals Nation - Bengals fans not just locally or across the country, we're talking internationally and all across the world - have helped with these donations."

Foster said the team has changed the air in the city. He said there's a feeling of positivity surrounding the team that's brought back fans and has people excited.

"It's fun to watch the energy and the excitement around the football team again," Foster said. "It's here to stay for a long time, too."

Foster believes this is the year Cincinnati wins a playoff game for the first time since 1991, when Esiason was quarterback.

"We're moving on," Foster said. "The curse of Bo Jackson ends Saturday against Bo Jackson's Raiders, so we're going to get this win. I'm not sure what the score is going to be, but I Just know the Bengals. Joe Burrow is going to lead us to victory."

Partial order for Bengal Jim's Before the Roar tailgate party on Saturday



100 Cheese Coneys, Camp Washington Chili

200-plus chicken wings, Lucius Q Barbecue in Over-The-Rhine

20 'giant' sized pizzas, Gramma's Pizza

250 hot dogs

40 pounds of meatballts

Beer from 16 Lots

