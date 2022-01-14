Fans go down memory lane recalling last Bengals playoff win

CINCINNATI — Part of the excitement surrounding Saturday's playoff game is remembering the last time the Bengals actually won a playoff game.

That game occurred on January 6, 1991. The Bengals beat the Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans.) But a good number of fans and almost all the players won't remember the game, because they weren't even alive yet.

Watch the video in the player above as Ally Kraemer takes us on a walk down memory lane.

