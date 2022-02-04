'Mattress Mack' places $4.5 million bet on Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, the Texas furniture salesman known for placing large sports bets, is betting $4.5 million on the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI.

Caesars Sportsbook announced McIngvale wagered $4,534,000 in Louisiana on the underdog Bengals at +170 to beat the Los Angeles Rams. If the Bengals win, Mack would get $7.7 million.

"The Joe Burrow magic is pulling fans in, especially in Louisiana with his college roots," said Ken Fuchs, head of sports at Caesars Sportsbook, in a release. "With this $4.5 million bet on Joe and the Bengals, Mack will make history again.”

The Return of the Mack for the Super Bowl‼️@MattressMack just wagered $4,534,000 on the #CaesarsSportsbook app in Louisiana on the Bengals (+170) to win over the Rams.



Potential win: $7,707,800



This marks the single biggest mobile wager of all-time 👀#BetLikeACaesar pic.twitter.com/pBJjtU9x49 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) February 4, 2022

Caesars Sportsbook said the bet is the second-biggest legal Super Bowl wager ever placed, only behind a $4.9 million bet at -900 odds for the 2002 Super Bowl. However, the wager is the single biggest mobile bet of all time.

ESPN reported McIngvale said he would refund anyone who spends $3,000 on furniture at his store if Cincinnati wins the Super Bowl.

McIngvale previously bet $3.46 million on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to cover as 3.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The Bucs won 31-9. Still, he has struggled in 2022. He bet on Alabama in the national championship game and lost two futures bets when the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans failed to make it to the Super Bowl.

Fourth time's a charm.

