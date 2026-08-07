LOOK: New Paycor Stadium restrooms, concessions, club spaces and more ready for Bengals fans this season

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans returning to Paycor Stadium this season will find more than a new sign or fresh coat of paint.

The stadium has undergone a sweeping round of renovations designed to improve the fan experience, from faster concessions and renovated restrooms to new premium spaces and behind-the-scenes technology.

The work is part of a joint, multiyear renovation project with Hamilton County that Bengals officials say will eventually touch every seat in the stadium.

More than 1,000 new wayfinding signs have been installed throughout the stadium, with larger lettering and updated designs intended to make it easier for fans to find their sections, suites and restrooms.

Every restroom in the stadium was also renovated during the offseason.

LOOK: New Paycor Stadium restrooms, concessions, club spaces and more

New Paycor Stadium restrooms, concessions, club spaces and more

The upgrades include new flooring, sinks, countertops, mirrors, faucets, soap dispensers and partitions, along with touchless features.

Bengals Director of Fan Acquisition and Development Payton Phillips said restroom improvements were among the changes fans specifically requested.

“Restrooms have certainly been one of those things that we see. We have the voice of the fan surveys that we do after every game ... and we read all of those responses," Phillips said. "This, I think, will actually end up being one of the most impactful updates for all fans."

Faster food and shopping

Speed is another major theme of the renovations.

The Bengals converted a large canopy-level traditional concession stand into a grab-and-go market with self-checkout kiosks.

Instead of waiting for an employee to take an order and prepare it behind the counter, fans can select their food and drinks, scan or tap their items at a kiosk and pay before returning to their seats. It's not a new concept to the stadium, but new for fans in the upper deck.

Bengals Director of Stadium and Event Operations Duane Haring said the team has been converting traditional concession stands to grab-and-go locations for several seasons.

“It has dramatically reduced the amount of time you spend in line and gets you back into the seats very quickly,” Haring said.

The stadium has new additional grab-and-go options on the club levels, too.

Fans also will find a new self-serve craft beer station in the club level.

The Bengals Pro Shop was redesigned as well. The space received new floors, ceilings, walls and fixtures, while the checkout area was moved to improve traffic flow.

The store also added RFID self-checkout technology, allowing shoppers to place their items into a designated area where they will be automatically scanned together.

New premium spaces

Some of the most dramatic changes are upstairs.

The Bengals added 2,000 club seats and five new suites, which the team calls “bridge suites.”

The bridge suites were created by enclosing space that previously was open-air concrete and stair landings. The new spaces include windows, flooring, ceilings, climate control, renovated restrooms and concession options.

“We call these our bridge suites for two reasons,” Phillips said. “One has a beautiful view of the Roebling Bridge, but also it's a bridge between our premier suites ... and then also we have that club level experience, and there was just a big gap between those, so we wanted to build that bridge.”

The Bengals also created new rooftop deck areas on both sides of the stadium for fans with standing-room-only or canopy tickets. The decks provide additional space to gather while giving fans views of the field, Ohio River and Cincinnati skyline.

Back inside, the Bengals redesigned all 132 existing luxury suites.

The renovations include new furniture, flooring, televisions, updated food and beverage layouts and redesigned private restrooms.

The goal, Haring said, was to make the existing spaces feel larger and more functional.

"We already had great seats to begin with," Haring said. "We were thinking, how do we build on that and make them even better? And this, I think, hit that mark."

A new "brain" for Bengals game day

Some of the most significant improvements won't be visible to most fans.

The Bengals upgraded their Jungle Vision control room, which manages much of what fans see and hear during games.

The new system includes 4K technology, upgraded replay capabilities and additional cameras.

Senior Manager of Game Presentation Alex Schweppe said the number of replay inputs increased from three to nine, while the number of game-day cameras increased from six to 18.

“We're upgrading the staff, we're upgrading the technology, and we're upgrading the home field advantage,” Schweppe said.

The control room handles video boards, ribbon boards, graphics, music, public-address announcements, fireworks and lighting.

The upgrades also are designed to prepare the stadium for future improvements to its scoreboards.

Phase 2 is coming

The Bengals said the work fans see this season represents only the first phase of a much larger renovation effort.

The combined renovation budget from the Bengals and county is nearly $500 million, according to Haring. More than $200 million has been spent on the first phase.

The team is also seeking additional funding from the state.

Phase 2 will include a major overhaul of the stadium's vertical transportation system.

While premium ticket holders will have new escalators to use this season, other fans will have to wait until next offseason. The Bengals said the rest of the escalators are on the agenda and will create more efficient routes for fans moving between levels and the canopy.

The Bengals also plan to replace the south scoreboard next offseason. The north scoreboard eventually is expected to be replaced as well.

The renovations also include improvements to entrances. The opening at the East Gate on the East Plaza was expanded to help reduce congestion and give fans more options for entering the stadium.

For fans returning to Paycor Stadium this season, some of those changes will be obvious before kickoff — and others will become apparent once they start moving through the building.

But the Bengals say the larger transformation is still underway.