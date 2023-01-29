Live Blog: Cincinnati Bengals looking for back-to-back AFC championship victory against Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals are just one victory away from heading to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

We're getting a rematch of last year's AFC championship as the Bengals (14-4) return to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs (15-3). Last year's championship game ended in a 27-24 Bengals win in overtime thanks to kicker Evan McPherson.

Earlier this season, the Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in Paycor Stadium — making quarterback Joe Burrow's record against Patrick Mahomes 3-0.

As the Chiefs head into Sunday's AFC Championship Game, the team's two biggest players are dealing with injuries. Mahomes is dealing with a high ankle sprain but is set to play after practicing all week. Mahomes' No. 1 target, Travis Kelce, is a "game-time decision" after the UC alum suffered a back injury. Kelce didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but did practice Friday when he was listed among the Chiefs' latest injury report.

On Cincinnati's end, starting offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will once again be out. Center Ted Karras, who injured his knee against the Buffalo Bills but never left the game, was a full participant in every day of practice ahead of the AFC Championship Game.

The Bengals will likely see Fairfield native Jackson Carman start his second game at tackle in place of Williams, while Hakeem Adeniji fills in for La'el Collin and Max Scharping for Cappa.

Kickoff between the Bengals and Chiefs is set for 6:30 p.m.

