Live Blog: Cincinnati Bengals look to bounce back against Carolina Panthers after last week's devastating loss

Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The Bengals defeated the Falcons 35-17.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 12:14:57-05

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are back in Paycor Stadium after last week's blowout loss as they get ready to go head-to-head with the Carolina Panthers.

The Bengals (4-4) are coming off a devastating 32-13 loss on the road against the Cleveland Browns. The loss continued quarterback Joe Burrow's losing streak against the Browns. Burrow was sacked five times in the game as the Browns defensive line clobbered the Bengals offense.

The Panthers (2-6) are reeling from a tough 37-34 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on overtime. Wide receiver D.J. Moore tied the game at 34 with 12 seconds left in regulation time, but Moore took his helmet off in celebration after the Hail Mary catch causing Eddy Pineiro to kick from an extra 15 yards away for the extra point — which he missed.

Both teams are sure to be motivated from their previous losses as they face off in Paycor Stadium.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

