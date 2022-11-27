Live Blog: Cincinnati Bengals look to beat Tennessee Titans in crucial AFC matchup

NASHVILLE — The Cincinnati Bengals are on the road this week in Nashville to face off with the Tennessee Titans.

The Bengals (6-4) are coming off a tough-fought victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans (7-3) are also coming off a win after beating the Green Bay Packers 27-17 last week.

Quarterback Joe Burrow will have to cope without not only receiver Ja'Marr Chase — whose return was at first questionable this week — and running back Joe Mixon, who is out with a concussion after facing the Steelers.

When Mixon left the game last week, Samaje Perine stepped in and filled his shoes quite well with three touchdowns in the 37-30 win.

Sunday's matchup in Nashville's Nissan Stadium does come with playoff implications.

This is the Bengals first return to the stadium since their 19-16 AFC divisional playoff victory last season.

Kickoff between the Bengals and Titans is at 1 p.m.

