LIVE BLOG: Cincinnati Bengals face the Buffalo Bills in AFC divisional round

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's go time.

The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round for a chance at a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

This is the first time the two teams are meeting since an emotional Monday Night Football showdown at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2. During the game, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after going into cardiac arrest. That game was canceled by the NFL as Hamlin and the two teams recovered from the traumatic event.

Hamlin is at the game, CBS announced. He, his mother, father and little brother were seen arriving at Highmark Stadium Sunday afternoon.

While only three weeks have passed since that first game, Cincinnati's offensive line has faced some major issues. The Bengals lost Jonah Williams during their game against the Ravens. Alex Cappa also suffered an ankle injury in Week 18.

Head coach Zac Taylor has spoken throughout the season about the team's "next man up" mindset, and said the guys on the field at the end of the Ravens game were "fighting" and "(gave) us a chance."

The Bills have dealt with their own issues. While they've won eight straight coming into Sunday, Buffalo blew a lead against the Miami Dolphins and third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson in their Wild Card game. Quarterback Josh Allen threw two interceptions in that game.

Sunday's winner will travel to either Kansas City or Atlanta for the championship.

