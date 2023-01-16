Jonah Williams injured in first half of Bengals-Ravens wild card playoff game, out for remainder of game

CINCINNATI — Three Cincinnati Bengals players were injured in the first half of the team's wild card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

With under 2 minutes left in the second quarter, offensive tackle Jonah Williams left the game after attempting to make a block on a play that led to a Bengals fumble.

This is the replay of Jonah Williams' injury, as shown on the game broadcast. pic.twitter.com/wyxTbrGd3i — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) January 16, 2023

He was seen limping into the locker room, and the Bengals reported it was a left knee injury. He will not return to the game.

Jackson Carman entered the game for Williams. Carman has only played four snaps all season. The only other Bengals offensive lineman on the bench is back-up center Trey Hill.

Cornerback Eli Apple was also injured and down on the field in a play shortly after Williams' injury. Broadcasters said he was seen in the medical tent, but after evaluation remained on the sideline.

Rookie Dax Hill came into the game in place of Apple on the Ravens final drive that led to a game-leading field goal. Apple did return to the game at the beginning of the third quarter.

Defensive end Joseph Ossai was also seen coming off the field for a possible shoulder injury during the beginning of 4th quarter. He returned shortly after a few missed snaps.

During this season, the Bengals have gone 15 games without any offensive line injuries. In the last three games, right tackle La'el Collins, right guard Alex Cappa and, now, Williams have all been injured.