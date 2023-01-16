Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Jonah Williams injured in first half of Bengals-Ravens wild card playoff game, out for remainder of game

Eli Apple also missed a few snaps after an injury
Jonah Williams Injured
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams grabs his leg in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Jonah Williams Injured
Posted at 9:42 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 22:41:59-05

CINCINNATI — Three Cincinnati Bengals players were injured in the first half of the team's wild card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

With under 2 minutes left in the second quarter, offensive tackle Jonah Williams left the game after attempting to make a block on a play that led to a Bengals fumble.

He was seen limping into the locker room, and the Bengals reported it was a left knee injury. He will not return to the game.

Jackson Carman entered the game for Williams. Carman has only played four snaps all season. The only other Bengals offensive lineman on the bench is back-up center Trey Hill.

Cornerback Eli Apple was also injured and down on the field in a play shortly after Williams' injury. Broadcasters said he was seen in the medical tent, but after evaluation remained on the sideline.

Rookie Dax Hill came into the game in place of Apple on the Ravens final drive that led to a game-leading field goal. Apple did return to the game at the beginning of the third quarter.

Defensive end Joseph Ossai was also seen coming off the field for a possible shoulder injury during the beginning of 4th quarter. He returned shortly after a few missed snaps.

During this season, the Bengals have gone 15 games without any offensive line injuries. In the last three games, right tackle La'el Collins, right guard Alex Cappa and, now, Williams have all been injured.

More Bengals news:
WATCH: Cincinnati's own Sam Hubbard runs 98-yard fumble recovery for TD 'My plan is to be here my whole career': Joe Burrow wants to stay in Cincinnati If Bengals beat Ravens in wild card, they'll face the Bills in Buffalo

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.