Live Blog: Burrow, Chase return to NOLA as Cincinnati Bengals aim to beat New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Bengals QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase are stepping back into Ceasars Superdome for the first time since the duo wore LSU jerseys. Then, Burrow threw Chase 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU's national championship win against Clemson.

Now, the two are stepping into the Superdome wearing different tiger stripes as the Bengals aim to beat the New Orleans Saints.

Both teams are heading into the game with a 2-3 record.

Last week, the Bengals fell to the Baltimore Ravens, which allowed the Ravens to move ahead as leaders in the AFC North. The Saints are coming off of a 39-32 win of the Seattle Seahawks.

Former Bengal Andy Dalton will be making his third straight start for the Saints as starter QB Jameis Winston is on the mend from an injury. The Saints are also down their top three wide receivers going into the game.

Kickoff between the Saints and Bengals is at 1 p.m.

