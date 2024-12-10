Live blog: Bengals look to snap 3-game losing skid during Monday Night Football duel against Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas — Despite dwindling playoff hopes, Joe Burrow and company don't plan on rolling over against the Dallas Cowboys in what is likely their last primetime game of the season.

The Bengals are hoping to snap a three-game skid Monday night at AT&T Stadium. And while they're definitely on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, Cincinnati still has a 2% chance of making the playoffs. A win gets them a 3% chance.

While the Cowboys have won two straight, they're no strangers to disappointing losses this year, either. Similar to the Bengals, their playoff probability sits at 2%. That could jump to 4% with a win.

Cincinnati's biggest issue this season is its defense. The offense has scored at least 27 points in each game this November. They lost all but won, their sole win coming against the Raiders, the team that currently has the best odds to get the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft.

Burrow was just named the AFC Offensive Player of the Year for November, throwing for 12 touchdowns and completing 89 of 145 throws for 1,035 yards. His numbers have not been enough to carry Cincinnati to a win. Last week, the Bengals defense allowed Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson to throw for a season-high 414 yards and three touchdowns.

If they want to win their first game in Dallas since 1988, the Bengals D will need to contain Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush.

Another key to win will be stopping Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons. Parsons, who has been on and off the field this season due to injury, will hope to disrupt the Bengals offensive line and ruin Burrow's day. With no Orlando Brown Jr., Cincinnati will be relying on Cody Ford to protect Burrow against the All-Pro linebacker.

The game airs on WCPO 9 starting at 8:15 p.m. Fans who care less about the football and more about the fun can tune into Disney+ or ESPN+ to watch a broadcast taken over by "The Simpsons." WCPO will air postgame coverage directly after the game.