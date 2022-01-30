Bengals success triggers local business booms

The success of the Bengals this season has led to a boom for local businesses across the Tri-State — and it's not just the bars reaping the benefits.

“We've definitely had a rush of people, tons of orders,” said Natalie Blomer, who owns and operates Blossim Donuts.

Blossim Donuts started selling ‘Who Dey’ donuts to fans and has seen orders surge. Blomer just opened the shop in December on Montgomery Rd.

“It's been amazing,” she said. “It's really helped our smaller days become larger days.”

Of course, bars and restaurants have also ridden the wave of Bengals success, pulling in big crowds for game days.

“We already have people calling, you know, want to know if we take reservations and we really don’t,” Kitty’s Sports Grill owner Billy Watson said last week.

Watson said he saw his biggest business yet the day the Bengals played the Raiders earlier this month.

“Everybody was excited,” he said. “We had a great day. Our best day ever.”

Those crowds and those orders have made a difference for local businesses, particularly after challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just want to cry,” Blomer said. “I'm so thankful, being so young and a new business owner and seeing the people coming in and being so supportive.”