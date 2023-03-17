Jonah Williams requests trade after Bengals sign Orlando Brown Jr.

CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive lineman Jonah Williams is requesting a trade, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported Williams requested the trade following Cincinnati's signing of Orlando Brown Jr. While Brown has seen action at both right and left tackle, offensive line coach Frank Pollack said Friday that Brown would play left tackle — Williams' position.

"I'm so thankful and appreciative to be able to have the opportunity to play left tackle for a franchise like this, to be able to block for a guy like Joe Burrow, to be able to play in a system like this," Brown told reporters. "It's truly something special and I'm super excited for the opportunity."

At 26, Brown is a four-time Pro Bowler who most recently protected Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 57. His contract with the Bengals will go through the 2026 season.

Williams, meanwhile, is set to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. Though he's dealt with some injuries during his tenure, Williams played every possible snap during the Bengals' run to Super Bowl 56.

Pollack told reporters he has spoken to Williams since the news broke that he requested a trade.

"There's an old saying that this is a great game and a crazy business, and I hope we get to coach him," Pollack said. "He's a good football player, he's got a bright future and hopefully it's still here at the Bengals in 2023."

With the recent movement and right tackle La'el Collins still rehabbing after tearing his ACL and MCL, Pollack said Cincinnati's starter at right tackle is "a little bit undetermined." Thankfully, he said, "we've got a lot of time to figure that out."