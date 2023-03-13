Bengals free agency departures: Jessie Bates signs with the Falcons, Vonn Bell heads to the Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cincinnati Bengals are losing both of their starting safeties.

Safety Vonn Bell is signing with the Carolina Panthers, as first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Jessie Bates III is signing a four-year deal with the Falcons, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reports.

Drafted by the Bengals in 2018, Bates was a team captain during Cincinnati's Super Bowl 56 run.

He was then placed under the franchise tag for the 2022 season, meaning the Bengals could retain him for one year without a full contract extension. Bates had been vocal about not wanting to play without an extension and did not report to training camp, eventually returned to the team in the last week of August.

The 26-year-old recorded one forced fumble, four interceptions, eight pass breakups and 71 total tackles this season.

After signing with the Bengals in 2020, Bell was the only player to play every defensive snap possible in the team's 16 regular season games. He became a team captain in 2021, starting in all four postseason games — including Super Bowl 56.

Once again named a captain in 2022, Bell recorded two forced fumbles, four interceptions, eight pass breakups and 77 total tackles during the regular season and postseason.

With Bell and Bates gone, Cincinnati's first-round pick in the 2022 draft, Dax Hill, is the only other safety listed on the roster.

Cincinnati did re-sign linebacker Germaine Pratt to a three-year, $21 million deal, Pelissero first reported.

Another captain, safety Michael Thomas, signed a one-year extension with the Bengals.

Michael Thomas signed a one year extension with the #Bengals. Unc is coming back! Congrats Captain! @Michael31Thomas @WCPO https://t.co/CU5o1WcQvP — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) March 13, 2023

Several other players, including tight end Hayden Hurst and cornerback Eli Apple, are free agents this offseason.

This story will be updated as free agency continues.

