Joe Mixon named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Mixon rushed 28 times for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-10 win over the Steelers, according to a Bengals press release about the award. It was Mixon's third 100-yard rushing game this season. Mixon has scored multiple touchdowns in four straight games, the longest streak in team history and the longest active streak in the NFL. He's also scored at least one touchdown in eight straight games, the third-longest streak in team history.

This is the second time Mixon has won an AFC Player of the Week award and its the fifth win for a Bengal this season. Quarterback Joe Burrow (Week 4, offense), wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (Week 7, offense), kicker Evan McPherson (weeks 1 and 11, special teams) were other winners. Chase was NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September.

Through Week 12, Mixon has rushed 208 times for 924 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's third in the NFL in rushing attempts and rushing yards and second in touchdown runs.

