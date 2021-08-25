Watch
Joe Burrow will take 'limited number of snaps' in Bengals' preseason finale

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Aug 25, 2021
CINCINNATI — Star quarterback Joe Burrow will return to the field for the Bengals' final preseason game, head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday.

The then-rookie, no. 1 first-round draft pick was sidelined late last season with a knee injury on Nov. 22 against the Washington Football Team. In the months since, he's had surgery and rehabilitated, including returning to training camp practices as early as May.

Taylor made the announcement at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Burrow's return will coincide with the Bengals' preseason home opener on Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium against the Miami Dolphins. They won their first preseason match-up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but fell to Washington last week.

Their regular season begins Sept. 12 at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

