Joe Burrow named NFL Comeback Player of the Year

NEW ORLEANS — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is this year's Comeback Player of the Year!

After tearing a ligament in his right wrist during a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Ravens in November 2023, Burrow returned to the field this season eager to show he hadn't lost a beat. He finished the year with 43 touchdowns and 4,918 passing yards — two career highs. Burrow, in fact, led the league in passing this season.

This is Burrow's second time winning the award, something he joked about in his acceptance speech. He previously won in 2021, when he led Cincinnati to a Super Bowl one year after tearing his ACL.

"I wouldn't say this is necessarily an award you want to be nominated for two times, but you know I'm proud of the work I've put in to come back healthy from these injuries I've seemed to face every year," Burrow said.

Burrow gave a shout-out to his trainers and physical therapist, noting the "great plan" they put together so he could continue to return from his injuries stronger than before.

Joe Burrow was handed his "Comeback Player of the Year" trophy by his college teammate, Justin Jefferson.



Then, Joe opened his acceptance speech, the same way he opens every press conference:



"Helloooo."@WCPO pic.twitter.com/RdaQHA53j5 — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) February 7, 2025

Burrow accepted the award Thursday at the NFL Honors hosted in New Orleans. He and teammate Ja'Marr Chase, who he sat next to during the ceremony, were also up for Offensive Player of the Year, an award Eagles running back Saquon Barkley won. He is also nominated for Most Valuable Player.

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson was nominated for Defensive Player of the Year, an award that went to Pat Surtain II. Hendrickson was honored for being the league sack leader.