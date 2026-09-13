Joe Burrow’s September urgency meets Baker Mayfield’s Week 1 success in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay have gotten off to fast starts over the past three seasons, but Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals aim to change that when they host the Buccaneers on Sunday.

While Mayfield is 3-0 in Week 1 since coming to Tampa Bay in 2023, Burrow and the Bengals have often stumbled out of the gate.

Cincinnati is 2-4 in openers since Burrow was the top overall pick in the 2020 draft. It appeared as if the tide was reversed last year when the Bengals won their first two games for the first time since 2018, only to go into a tailspin after Burrow missed nine games because of a turf toe injury.

The Bengals are 9-12-1 overall in September since 2020, which has increased the franchise quarterback’s urgency after missing the playoffs the past three seasons.

“I would say I’m more excited this year than I’ve been in a long time. I’ve always been excited to play, but this year I’m excited to watch, too. I’m just really excited to see our guys go make it happen,” Burrow said on Wednesday.

Mayfield has thrown nine touchdowns with no interceptions and has a 114.5 passer rating in Week 1 games during his Tampa Bay tenure. The Buccaneers — who are looking to bounce back after finishing 8-9 last season — are 9-3 in September in the past three seasons.

The nine-year veteran is also mostly free of distractions after signing a $165 million, three-year extension that keeps him with the Buccaneers through 2029.

“I think when it comes to just being able to finish the season the right way, we’ve had hot starts and lulls in the middle of the year, being able to put it all together and be consistent. And that’s not just for me, but for our team. As the leader, I have to do that, and I have to demand that of myself every day before I can demand it of my teammates,” Mayfield said.

“We started out winning a lot of close ballgames last year early on, but didn’t make those plays toward the end of the year that we needed to. And so that goes with consistency.”

Mayfield will be facing a new-look Bengals defense that features Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, and Boye Mafe on the defensive line as well as Bryan Cook at safety.