Joe Burrow becomes Kroger Health brand ambassador

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals' star player is teaming up with one of the city's biggest companies.

Quarterback Joe Burrow will serve as a brand ambassador for Kroger Health, the company announced Thursday. Kroger Health is the health care division of The Kroger Company, providing COVID-19 or flu shots as well as telehealth and telenutrition.

The Southeast Ohio native announced a relief fund in his name to support the Athens County Food Pantry while a rookie with the Bengals. Kroger was one of several organizations to pledge its support to the fund.

When the Bengals made the Super Bowl in February, Kroger announced it would donate $33,000 to Burrow's fund and the Sam Hubbard Foundation in recognition of 33 years since the team's last Super Bowl appearance.

“I am honored to work together with Kroger to encourage families to make changes in their daily lives that can lead to healthier lifestyles, while also increasing access to nutritious foods for underserved communities," Burrow said in a statement. "I look forward to sharing these important messages to Bengals Nation.”

Kroger said Burrow's commitment aligns with its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan to end food insecurity and waste in the communities Kroger serves by 2025.

The Bengals start their season at Paul Brown Stadium Sept. 11 against the Steelers.

