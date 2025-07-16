Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Ja'Marr Chase partners with General Mills for limited-edition Lucky Charms boxes

Chiefs Bengals Football
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
David Dermer/AP Photo
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass for an 18-yard touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 34-31.
Chiefs Bengals Football
Posted

CINCINNATI — Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase is trading orange and black for green and white as he takes Lucky the Leprechaun's place on limited-edition boxes of Lucky Charms coming out later this summer.

Chase joins fellow NFL receivers Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown as General Mills' "Cereal Training Camp" stars this year, with each player showing off one of their favorite touchdown celebrations on their favorite cereal box.

For Cincinnati's top wideout, teaming up with Lucky Charms was a no-brainer.

"Cereal always takes me back to my childhood, and Lucky Charms was one of my all-time favorites," Chase said in a release from General Mills. "The marshmallow charms were always the best part — well, maybe second best now that my 'Lucky Strut' is on the back of the box.”

Jefferson will hit the Griddy on his Cinnamon Toast Crunch boxes while St. Brown does his famed headstand touchdown celebration on his boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios. All three will also be featured on limited-edition Reese's Puffs boxes.

General Mills is also releasing a new Jettas Mix, Justin Jefferson's combo of Frosted Lemon Cheerios and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Strawberry, as part of the partnership.

All limited-edition boxes will be available at retailers nationwide beginning in August for $3.50.

More Bengals news:
Paycor Stadium's $470M renovation could cost taxpayers more than $1.1 billion Bengals announce Dave Lapham, Lemar Parrish will be next Ring of Honor inductees Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson tie for the top WR in a vote by AP writers

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer