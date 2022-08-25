Jessie Bates on re-signing with Bengals: 'I love this game too much to be able to just sit out a whole year'

CINCINNATI — Safety Jessie Bates is back with the Bengals after holding out for most of training camp.

The Bengals placed a franchise tag on their 2018 draft pick in March, but Bates and his team had been vocal about wanting a full contract extension. He did not report to training camp nor participate in team activities until after re-signing with Cincinnati for a reported salary of $13 million.

"He's alive — it's finally him, not seeing a ghost," safety Vonn Bell said Wednesday, Bates' first day back with the team. "It's like a brotherhood, it's a family and it's a tight-knit group, so it was great to see him."

Bates said Wednesday it's been great to be reunited with his teammates, coaches and even the cafeteria crew.

"The cafeteria lady, Miss Marie, walks up and gives me a big hug," Bates said. "It's just stuff like that that you kind of appreciate when you walk into the building ... it's a blessing to be back, I'm just happy to be here."

The fifth-year vet said conversations about sitting out for the entire season did happen, but he knew he wanted to be in Cincinnati.

"I want to be here. I (was) drafted here, I've been here four years. I created a lot of family, friends here — a lot of relationships in this locker room, outside the locker room," Bates said. "It was definitely a conversation that you have to have obviously, but I think I love this game too much to be able to just sit out a whole year."

Bates did not participate in a lot of team activities during his first practice back, the Bengals' joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, he mostly worked on individual drills to ease into the action.

He said he hopes to start building relationships with the guys who arrived in the offseason and those who were just drafted — including Bengals first-rounder Dax Hill, who had been filling his spot during training camp.

"I think they're very talented ... I've been able to watch the film and see how explosive Dax Hill is, so those guys will contribute this year in great ways to make this team better," Bates said. "I'm happy they're a part of the team."

As for his recent sighting in a suite at Cincinnati's preseason game, "I don't want to watch any games from that suite anymore."

Bates said he expects to play in the season opener.