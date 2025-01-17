Watch Now
Ja'Marr Chase's game jersey and gloves on display at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Special display recognizes Bengals receiver's NFL triple crown this season
Pro Football Hall of Fame
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has a game jersey and gloves on display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s orange game jersey and a pair of his gloves are on display starting today at the Pro Football of Fame in Canton.

Chase's jersey and gloves are shown in the “Pro Football Today Gallery” in the museum. The memorabilia is meant to commemorate Chase’s NFL triple crown this season.

Chase became the sixth receiver to lead the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in a single season, according to Bengals.com.

Chase joins Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Smith Sr. and Cooper Kupp as the only receivers to accomplish the feat since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, according to Bengals.com. Chase completed the season with 127 receptions for 1,708 yards (13.4 yards per catch) and 17 touchdowns.

"He works really hard for it,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said after the regular-season finale, according to Bengals.com. “He's obviously a great player, great person. To etch his name in history like that is really special, and I'm excited to be a part of it. I know everybody else is, too."

Chase was one of only two unanimous picks for the 2024 NFL All-Pro Team earlier this month.

Chase and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, a former Louisiana State University teammate, received 50 of 50 first-place votes from media members.

