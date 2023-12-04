'I was blown away': Bengals fan and his dog, Kane, go viral on Tiktok

NEW JERSEY — Staying at home with family, watching the Bengals game and maybe throwing out a few comments to the TV here and there is a pretty normal practice for many on game days.

For Jose De Jesus, his fiance Raven Adkins and their dog, Kane, this instead led them to Tiktok fame.

It started with Adkins filming De Jesus talking to the TV during a Bengals game, and the bored expression on Kane's face nearby.

“I just happened to glance at Kane and his face was just so amusing to me and I just had to record it," Adkins said.

The Tiktok now has more than 160,000 likes and more than a million views.

“I was blown away," Adkins said.

A weekly game recap on Tiktok quickly became routine for De Jesus and Adkins, with Adkins filming and De Jesus later recording a voice over from Kane's point of view.

"It was a quick decision. I’m like you know what you’re already hyped up," Adkins said.

And for De Jesus, it's an easy process.

“It’s totally, how do you say it? Just not planned. Just what’s coming to the mind, just me speaking and what I think he’s thinking," he said. “I’ve always been very, I wouldn’t say, I guess a little animated when I watch my team play.”

It's something that's very clear in the Tiktoks and something many seem to find relatable. The account has more than 17,000 followers and, based on the comments on their videos, it's a loyal fan base.

“Even from a lot of people who aren’t Bengals fans which is a little surprising to me," Adkins said.

She and De Jesus said there are Browns fans commenting on videos, Steelers fans, Titans fans and even Ravens fans.

The couple lives in New Jersey and said aside from the Bengals, they don't have ties to Cincinnati. They have come to visit a few times to attend games and they said they love the city.

"I became a Bengal fan back, late 2000s when Bengals were on Hard Knocks. I was a really big Chad Johnson fan. I just loved his mentality, his trash talking. He was a cool role model," De Jesus said.

And he hasn't looked back since, converting his now-fiance into a Bengals fan too.

While De Jesus and Kane posted a video sharing their feelings of devastation after Joe Burrow's season-ending injury, De Jesus is staying positive, predicting a Bengals win during the Monday Night Football Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.