Hu-Dey Beer returns on Monday in a limited release

CINCINNATI — Longtime Cincinnati Bengals fans may remember Hu-Dey Beer. Now it's back, but for a short time.

Hudepohl Beers has made a very limited release, one-day only sale for the 2022 edition of the beer. Fans can pick it up at 1621 Moore Street in Over The Rhine from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The cans come in black with orange stripes. The adopted team motto of "It is us," which became a theme for fans during the season, is featured on the can, as well as the Hudephol logo.

The original Hu-Dey Beer was made by Hudepohl Beers in the 1980s. It became a staple of Cincinnati fans during the team's glory years, along with the Ickey Shuffle and the Guns and Roses song "Welcome to the Jungle."

Hudepohl Brewing was acquired by the Cincinnati Beverage company in 2020.

