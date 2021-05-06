Here are the 17 nominees for the Bengals' first Ring of Honor class

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals unveiled the first Ring of Honor ballot Thursday, featuring 17 former Bengals who have played a significant role in the team's history. The recurring installation will honor players, coaches and others who were influential in the organization.

Starting later in May, season ticket members and suite holders will vote to select two inductees from the list of 17 nominees. Voting will run for about one month, and season ticket members and suite holders will receive an email with details on how to vote.

The 2021 nominees are:

Ken Anderson, quarterback, 1971-86

Willie Anderson, offensive tackle, 1996-2007

Jim Breech, kicker, 1980-92

James Brooks, running back, 1984-91

Cris Collinsworth, wide receiver, 1981-88

Isaac Curtis, wide receiver, 1973-84

Corey Dillon, running back, 1997-2003

Boomer Esiason, quarterback, 1984-92, 1997

David Fulcher, safety, 1986-92

Chad Johnson, wide receiver, 2001-10

Tim Krumrie, nose tackle, 1983-94

Dave Lapham, offensive guard, 1974-83

Max Montoya, offensive guard, 1979-89

Lemar Parrish, cornerback, kick/punt returner, 1970-77

Ken Riley, cornerback, 1969-83

Bob Trumpy, tight end, 1968-77

Reggie Williams, linebacker, 1976-89

Introducing the 1️⃣7️⃣ nominees for the inaugural class of the Bengals Ring of Honor.



The Bengals previously announced that team founder Paul Brown and legendary offensive lineman Anthony Muñoz will be among the four inducted into the Ring of Honor's inaugural class.

“The Ring of Honor celebrates our great history and the start of new traditions at a time when engagement with fans and alumni players is paramount,” said Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn in the announcement. “An important part of the Ring of Honor process is telling the stories of the nominees and creating discussion and debate. We looked at Pro Bowls, team records, individual achievements and the Bengals First 50 to determine the ballot. It will be exciting to see which two nominees our Season Ticket Members and Suite Owners select to join Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz in the inaugural Ring of Honor class.”

The Bengals will announce the two inductees joining Brown and Muñoz during a dedicated Ring of Honor home game later this year.

