'Go win it now': Cameras capture moment between Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes after AFC championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While there was plenty of trash talk between the Bengals and Chiefs before Sunday's AFC championship, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow had nothing but nice things to say to one another.

"Many more dog, many more," Mahomes said to Burrow immediately following Kansas City's 23-20 win over Cincinnati, implying the two will see each other on the big stage several more times throughout their careers.

As Burrow went in for a hug, Mahomes continued, "Hell of a game, you have a hell of a career, dog."

"You too, brother," Burrow said to his fellow NFL MVP candidate. "Go win it now."

While the Bengals quarterback was the focus of the now-viral video of Mike Hilton calling Arrowhead Stadium "Burrowhead" after Cincinnati's divisional round win, he spoke at length about the respect he, and the team, have for Mahomes and the Chiefs. Burrow said the back-and-forth is just "what makes football fun."

"It's love at the end of the day," Burrow said. "They know the respect that we have for them, I know the respect that they have for us. It's an intense, emotional game, things like that are going to happen, but I think that's why the game is fun."

RELATED | 'Burrowhead my a**' | Travis Kelce mocks Bengals after AFC Championship win

Burrow said he expects the Bengals to be back in the AFC championship — likely competing against the Chiefs again.

"We know the kind of team that they have. We know the kind of quarterback that they have, and the kind of coaches that they have," Burrow said. "We expect to be back there and I think they do too."

More mic'd up moments from Sunday's game will air on Inside the NFL Tuesday night.