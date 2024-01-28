Game-winning play with a newborn: Lions' Derrick Barnes follows footsteps of his H.S. coach with 1989 Bengals

CINCINNATI — History has a funny way of repeating itself, in undeniable, yet beautiful ways.

Covington native – and Holy Cross High School graduate – Derrick Barnes now plays professional football for the Detroit Lions.

The Lions will face the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night in the NFC Championship game. The winner advances to the Super Bowl.

Detroit punched a ticket to the NFC Championship, by virtue of Barnes’ game-sealing interception last week, on Tampa Bay’s final offensive possession.

It was the first interception of Barnes’ career.

“It was electric,” said Barnes. “That was for the city of Detroit – most importantly, for my son.”

Barnes’ newborn son attended his very first football game that day.

Baby Trey experienced the highest moment of his father’s football career, at just 12 days old.

“I know he couldn’t see it. He’s probably asleep right now. But I just wanted my son to enjoy that moment, especially for his first game,” said Barnes.

Barnes’ high school football coach was former Bengals center, Bruce Kozerski.

“Amazing story. It’s just, if you will,” said Kozerski. “It was a magical moment. What he’s been able to accomplish … He’s just an amazing story.

Kozerski is very familiar with the position Barnes is in.

He was the Bengals’ starting center in Super Bowl 23 (January of 1989) – and just months prior, had welcomed his first son into the world.

Playing in a big game with your newborn son in attendance – is a feeling Kozerski understands.

“That’s the kind of moment that’s immortalized,” said Kozerski. “It’s immortalized in my brain … and he will have the same feeling. It will last a lifetime.”

It's a once-in-a-lifetime moment – shared across generations.

35 years after Kozerski did it, he hopes it’s Barnes’ turn to lead his team – and also his newborn son – to the Super Bowl.

"Derrick, it's your turn," said Kozerski. "Keep playing hard, and good things are going to happen."