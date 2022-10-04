'Everybody knows what's at stake': Joe Mixon and Bengals ready for primetime against Ravens

CINCINNATI — Following a massive win on Thursday Night Football, momentum continues to trend upward for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are coming off of a rare Sunday off, while the rest of the AFC North all lost.

After starting the season 0-2, the Bengals are tied with the Ravens and Browns for first place in the division heading into Week 5.

Cincinnati’s next game could potentially be for first place in the AFC North. The Bengals hit the road for another primetime matchup, Sunday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.

"Everybody knows what’s at stake," Bengals running back Joe Mixon said. "They know (what's) at stake and so do we."

The Bengals defeated the Ravens twice last year, scoring 41 points in each contest. Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst started his career with the Ravens, sharing a peak behind the curtain at how Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is preparing for this game.

"Having been in those meeting rooms, and stuff like that, it will definitely be talked about," Hurst said. "Sunday night is going to be fun. They are going to be ready, we are going to be ready. It’s going to be fun."

The Bengals have improved drastically in almost every area of the game since Week 1 except for their rushing attack. Cincinnati has scored only one rushing touchdown this season and is averaging less than 90 yards per game on the ground. Mixon said he believes the team is "close."

"We are inches away from in it, it just getting synced up, getting the chemistry — just like the pass game, it took us a few weeks to get that going. That’s rolling right now, too," Hurst said.

Kickoff against the Ravens this Sunday is at 8:20 PM.