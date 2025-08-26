Desmond Ridder released by Bengals as team finalizes 53-man roster

CINCINNATI — Former UC Bearcat Desmond Ridder won't make the Bengals' 53-man roster.

Cincinnati released the former third-round draft pick Monday morning. While a fan favorite for his time at UC, Ridder was stuck behind Joe Burrow and backup Jake Browning on the team's depth chart during training camp.

Ridder was able to start in the Bengals' last preseason game of the season, finishing 8-of-20 for 75 yards and one interception in a loss to the Colts.

Afterwards, the 25-year-old spoke about what he has learned since signing with the team.

"Just learning how Joe works, learning how he operates, seeing how a top-tier quarterback operates, seeing how a program is supposed to be ran — it's just been great," Ridder said.

Of course, Ridder isn't the only player the Bengals are cutting as the 4 p.m. roster deadline passed. The following players were also released or waived:

*Waived 19 players:

--LS Cal Adomitis

--OT Devin Cochran

--OT Andrew Coker

--OT Caleb Etienne (Waived/Injured)

--DE Raymond Johnson III

--S Jaylen Key

--G Jaxson Kirkland

--CB Bralyn Lux

--WR Jamoi Mayes

--TE Tanner McLachlan (Waived/Injured)

--C Seth McLaughlin

--HB Kendall Milton

--WR Jordan Moore

--LB Maema Njongmeta

--WR Kendric Pryor

--QB Desmond Ridder

--DE Isaiah Thomas

--G Cordell Volson (Waived/Injured)

--WR Isaiah Williams

*Terminated the contracts of three vested veterans (NOTE: These players are released to free agency and thus free to sign with another team or to re-sign with the Bengals):

--HB Gary Brightwell

--CB Jalen Davis

--LB Joe Giles-Harris