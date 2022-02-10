CVG invents Bengals Cincy-tini cocktail drink

HEBRON, Ky. — The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is embracing the Cincinnati Bengals trip to the Super Bowl with special a drink.
The Cincy-tini is Bengals inspired, comes in a martini glass with a miniature Bengals striped helmet, loaded with cheese, oyster crackers and an olive.
"Part Hudephol beers, part Gold Star Chili ... a light and refreshing pre-flight drink," CVG wrote on its official Twitter account. "Pinkies out, Bengals fans!"
CVG has a photo of the drink on its official Twitter account. Just behind it is a bottle of Pepto Bismo.
The Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Sunday. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.
Fighting the urge to shotgun a can of chili?— CVG Airport (@CVGairport) February 10, 2022
Now you can keep it classy with our featured cocktail - the Cincy-tini!
Part @hudepohlbeers, part @goldstarchili... a light & refreshing pre-flight drink.
Pinkies out, @Bengals fans!#RuleItAll #RuleTheJungle #WhoDey #CVGNext pic.twitter.com/LJuhkZ4otH
Bengals News
Is it legal to buy Cincinnati Bengals gear from a parking lot tent?
Bengals fans craving Louisiana foods for Super Bowl
Stafford says he's 'been a fan' of Joe Burrow since college