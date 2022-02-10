Watch
CVG invents Bengals Cincy-tini cocktail drink

Part Hudepohl, part Gold Star Chili and oyster crackers
Photo provided by CVG
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Cincy-tini cocktail drink.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 13:23:50-05

HEBRON, Ky. — The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is embracing the Cincinnati Bengals trip to the Super Bowl with special a drink.

The Cincy-tini is Bengals inspired, comes in a martini glass with a miniature Bengals striped helmet, loaded with cheese, oyster crackers and an olive.

"Part Hudephol beers, part Gold Star Chili ... a light and refreshing pre-flight drink," CVG wrote on its official Twitter account. "Pinkies out, Bengals fans!"

CVG has a photo of the drink on its official Twitter account. Just behind it is a bottle of Pepto Bismo.

The Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Sunday. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.

