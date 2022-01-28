Cincinnati woman torn between Bengals and Chiefs, but ready to celebrate Lunar New Year

CINCINNATI — In Cincinnati, we’re all rooting for the Bengals to win this weekend, but for a family with both Cincinnati and Kansas City ties, it’s not so simple.

Hsin Yang loves football.

“I really love the football, “ 90-year-old Yang said. “I won't miss any of the football games, it is so exciting.”

Her favorite teams: The Bengals and the Chiefs.

“I’m a fan of both teams.”

Yang lives in Cincinnati, along with her daughter Lisa. Yang’s son Dave moved to Kansas City in 2001. So who is Yang rooting for this weekend?

“If they both tie, that would be great," Yang said.

Yang may be one of very few in Cincinnati hoping for a tie, but she has good reason.

“First we’ll get a tie. Then go into overtime. So I can watch it a little bit more," Yang said.

The game going to overtime means Yang can watch her two favorite teams play for even longer.

Yang says the family will be getting together soon.

“To celebrate the Lunar New Year which is on the first day of February,” Yang said.

And this year happens to be the year of the Tiger, which is not lost on Yang.

RELATED

Can Cincinnati beat the Chiefs? Two Bengals greats say yes

Bengals fan invented a new nickname for Joe Burrow, then trademarked it