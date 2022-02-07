Cincinnati trucker hopes Super Bowl dream comes true

CINCINNATI — A local man's quest to get Super Bowl tickets landed him in the spotlight. John Drury is known as the dancing trucker on social media. When he's not driving a semi, his dances bring cheer, laughter and draw awareness to mental health. However, this time, it's Drury who's on the hunt for a pick-me-up

“I’m definitely an underdog,” Drury said. "So, the Bengals give me hope, man, that you can rise up from the bottom and be a Super Bowl champion.”

Drury said his first memory of the team he loves was back in 1981.

“I was homeless when I was 10-years-old, and my family was in a homeless shelter probably three miles from Riverfront Stadium,” Drury said. “We walked from the homeless shelter down, I was so happy. The doors were cracked open about like that, and I peeked through them doors as a 10-year-old, and I seen Jim Breech out there kicking field goals. That’s having hope at 10-years-old being in a shelter having nothing to really look forward to.”

While he said he's never been able to afford big tickets, he hasn’t lost that childlike hope. Outside Paul Brown Stadium, he holds a sign that reads, “Walking for a Super Bowl Ticket,” Drury said he hopes someone with the team will notice.

Photo by: Courtney Francisco

“Things like that happen, you know. I totally believe that dreams do come true,” Drury said. “It’s all the way over in California, a long way from Cincinnati, but I imagine there will be a lot of fans there, and I’m hoping I’m one of those fans.”

