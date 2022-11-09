Former Bengal Domata Peko's father-in-law sold the winning $2 billion Powerball ticket in California

LOS ANGELES — The father-in-law of former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko was the one who sold the winning $2 billion Powerball ticket in California.

Domata Peko tweeted the news with a re-tweet on top of a TMZ report about the winning ticket.

The California Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, just outside of Los Angeles where Peko lives.

The jackpot for the early Tuesday drawing was worth $2.04 billion, the largest in U.S. history. The previous largest U.S. lottery jackpot was the Jan. 13, 2016 Powerball drawing, which was worth $1.586 billion.

The lottery released the numbers Tuesday morning, 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10, after a 10-hour delay.

Peko played for the Bengals from 2006 to 2016. He was a staple of a tough Cincinnati Bengals defense. Peko retired from the NFL in 2020

Peko opened a restaurant in Los Angeles that played host to a Super Bowl watch party when the Bengals made it to the big game last year.