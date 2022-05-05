Cincinnati Bengals single-game tickets go on sale May 12

CINCINNATI — Get ready to head to back to the Jungle: Single-game tickets for the Cincinnati Bengals will go on sale May 12.

Those that want tickets can purchase them on the Bengals website. The team advises fans to act quickly before they're gone.

Tickets will go on sale once the team's schedule is released also on May 12 at 8 p.m. The Bengals Ticket Hotline (513-621-8383) will be staying open late to assist those looking to buy tickets.

Other than single-game tickets, a limited amount of season tickets are still available for purchase as well.

After coming off its AFC Championship and Super Bowl loss, pride in the Bengals is at an all-time high in Cincinnati.

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, the Bengals will host eight regular season and two preseason games.

The Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers will all step foot in Paul Brown Stadium in the forthcoming season. The preseason opponents will be announced on May 12 as well.

The Bengals have had a busy offseason, signing multiple offensive lineman to address the team's biggest issue in protecting franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. During the NFL Draft, the team went heavy on defense, drafting players on that side of the ball in five out of its six picks.

The team will return most of its core star players that made an unexpected run at the Super Bowl. The team came up just short in its loss to the Los Angeles Rams.