Cincinnati Bengals meet New York Giants on the road in Sunday Night Football

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Cincinnati Bengals are looking for a much-needed win in Sunday Night Football.

The Bengals are meeting the New York Giants on the road in the prime time matchup.

Cincinnati (1-4) are coming off a overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens, while the Giants (2-3) are hoping to extend their win streak after beating the Seattle Seahawks last week.

If the Bengals want to get their season on track, the defense is going to need to stop the Giants.

The Cincinnati offense has been on a roll, putting up 30 or more points for three straight games. Last week, Joe Burrow threw 392 yards and a career-high 5 touchdowns. Both of the team's top receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, had two touchdowns each.

Despite the strong offense, the Bengals defense is ranked 26th in yards surrendered per game, according to the Associated Press.

Cincinnati's defense continues to deal with injuries, with corner Dax Hill as the latest loss. Hill, who tore his ACL against the Ravens, is out for the rest of the season. Veteran corner Mike Hilton has also been nursing a knee injury. Defensive tackle B.J. Hill made his return against the Ravens after dealing with a hamstring injury, but Cincinnati has still be without fellow defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who is still sidelined with his own hamstring injury.

The Bengals defense won't have to worry about the Giant's star rookie receiver Malik Nabers as he's out another week on concussion protocol. Last week against Seattle, New York quarterback Daniel Jones relied on Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton in Nabers' absence.

The Bengals and Giants kickoff at 8:20 p.m. in MetLife Stadium.