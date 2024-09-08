Cincinnati Bengals look to start season off strong with victory over New England Patriots

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are back in Paycor Stadium, set to take on the New England Patriots to kick off the 2024 season.

The Bengals are looking to bounce back this season after ending last year 9-8 and at the bottom of the AFC North. Cincinnati's 2023 season was also impacted by star quarterback Joe Burrow nursing a torn wrist ligament.

A healthy Burrow is now heading into Sunday's game with his No. 1 receiver at his disposal.

After uncertainty due to unresolved contract negotiations, Ja'Marr Chase has been declared active Sunday.

Other star receiver Tee Higgins will be inactive due to a hamstring injury.

Kendric Pryor, a receiver the Bengals elevated from the practice squad Saturday, has also been listed as inactive — likely due to Chase's active status.

With Higgins sidelined, second-year receiver Andrei Iosivas will likely see more touches.

The Bengals will also see running back Zack Moss in Orange and Black after he had the best season of his career last year in Indianapolis with 794 yards and five touchdowns. Tight end Mike Gesicki will also see don stripes after jumping to Cincinnati from New England.

Led by first-year head coach Jared Mayor, the Patriots will see veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett fill their starting role after a lackluster season with Mac Jones, who is now with the Jaguars.

The Bengals and Patriots kickoff in Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m.