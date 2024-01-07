Cincinnati Bengals look to close out 2023 season with Battle of Ohio victory against Cleveland Browns

CINCINNATI — It's the "Battle of Ohio" — and it's also the Cincinnati Bengals final game of the season.

The Bengals lead the Cleveland Browns 14-0.

The Bengals (8-8), whose playoff hopes were crushed with a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, are taking on the Cleveland Browns (11-5) at Paycor Stadium in the second Battle of Ohio matchup this season. In September 2023, the Browns beat the Bengals 24-3 in Cleveland.

At lot has changed for both teams since that Week 1 game.

The Browns lost QB Deshaun Watson to season-ending shoulder surgery, and the Bengals lost QB Joe Burrow to a season-ending wrist injury. The Browns also won't be starting veteran QB Joe Flacco, who has catapulted the team into clinching the playoffs.

Former Bengals Jeff Driskel is the fifth different starting QB for Cleveland this season, while the Bengals will continue starting Jake Browning to close out the season.

Cleveland is also playing a handful of other backups to rest starters ahead of the playoffs.

The Bengals will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins on Sunday. Higgins' rookie contract is up at the end of this season, meaning Cincinnati's game last week against the Chiefs could've been the last time seeing Higgins repping the orange and black.

The Bengals and Browns kickoff at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

Follow along below: