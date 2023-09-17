Cincinnati Bengals look for first win of the season at home opener against Baltimore Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are back in Paycor Stadium for their home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Ahead of the AFC North battle, the Bengals are coming off a stark 24-3 loss against the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, the Ravens are coming off a solid 25-9 win against the Houston Texans.

A win for the Bengals would mean a four-game winning streak against the Ravens, who last fell 24-17 against the Bengals in the 2022 Wild Card playoffs. That game was won by Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is looking to have a better performance against the Ravens after he had a career-worst 82 yards passing (14 of 31) in Cleveland.

Ahead of Sunday's game, Burrow said there were no excuses for his Cleveland performance but that nobody was panicking.

In terms of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, he went 17 of 22 with 169 yards passing with one interception against Houston. He also rushed for 38 yards with six carries.

While the Ravens won in Week 1, they did lose running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending injury. Despite this, tight end Mark Andrews is making his season debut after an injury kept him out Week 1.

The Bengals and Ravens kickoff at 1 p.m. in Paycor Stadium. The game airs on CBS.

You can follow along below for game updates: