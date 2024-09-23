Cincinnati Bengals look for first win of 2024 season against Washington Commanders

CINCINNATI — It's Monday Night Football time in the Jungle.

You can watch the Bengals face the Commanders on WCPO 9.

The Bengals (0-2), who are favored to win, are looking for their first win of the season against the Washington Commanders (1-1).

Cincinnati came close against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, but the defending Super Bowl champions kicked a last-second field goal to secure the 26-25 win.

Joe Burrow is coming into MNF with all of his receiving weapons at his disposal. Tee Higgins is expected to play for the first time this season after missing two games due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals have also noticeably implemented their tight ends this season, with Mike Gesicki leading Cincinnati last week with seven catches for 91 yards.

Cincinnati is also going up against a fairly new Commanders team, with 30 new players on the 53-man roster — including first-round quarterback Jayden Daniels.

In his first two appearances, Daniels has thrown 40-for-53 and 410 yards with two rushing touchdowns but zero passing touchdowns. In Washington's victory against the New York Giants, they won with seven field goals and zero touchdowns.

Despite a mundane Week 1 performance, Burrow has thrown 44-for-65 for 422 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions so far this season.

A win for Cincinnati could set them back on track for the season, while a loss would give them their worst start since they dropped their first 11 games of the 2019 season.

The all-time series between Cincinnati and Washington sits at 5-5-1, with the Commanders last beating Cincinnati 20-9 in 2020. That game was also when rookie Burrow tore his ACL.

The Bengals and Commanders kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET in Paycor Stadium. The game airs on WCPO 9 alongside pregame beginning at 7 p.m. as well as postgame coverage.

Follow along for more updates: